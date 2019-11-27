NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019

137 FPUS51 KOKX 270826

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

NYZ072-272130-

New York (Manhattan)-

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ073-272130-

Bronx-

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ176-272130-

Northern Queens-

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ178-272130-

Southern Queens-

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to

45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ075-272130-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ074-272130-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ177-272130-

Northern Nassau-

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ179-272130-

Southern Nassau-

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ078-272130-

Northwestern Suffolk-

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

$$

NYZ080-272130-

Southwestern Suffolk-

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ079-272130-

Northeastern Suffolk-

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ081-272130-

Southeastern Suffolk-

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ071-272130-

Southern Westchester-

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

$$

NYZ070-272130-

Northern Westchester-

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Cold with

highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ069-272130-

Rockland-

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ068-272130-

Putnam-

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely, mainly in the

morning. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ067-272130-

Orange-

326 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

