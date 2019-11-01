NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 31, 2019
_____
260 FPUS51 KOKX 010752
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
352 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019
NYZ072-012030-
New York (Manhattan)-
352 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ073-012030-
Bronx-
352 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ176-012030-
Northern Queens-
352 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ178-012030-
Southern Queens-
352 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.
Gusts 45 to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ075-012030-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
352 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ074-012030-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
352 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ177-012030-
Northern Nassau-
352 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ179-012030-
Southern Nassau-
352 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ078-012030-
Northwestern Suffolk-
352 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ080-012030-
Southwestern Suffolk-
352 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ079-012030-
Northeastern Suffolk-
352 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Breezy
with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 45
to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ081-012030-
Southeastern Suffolk-
352 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Breezy
with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 45
to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ071-012030-
Southern Westchester-
352 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ070-012030-
Northern Westchester-
352 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ069-012030-
Rockland-
352 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to 40 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ068-012030-
Putnam-
352 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler with lows
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around
50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ067-012030-
Orange-
352 AM EDT Fri Nov 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler with lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening.
.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around
50. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather