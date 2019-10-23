NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 22, 2019

_____

733 FPUS51 KOKX 230714

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

NYZ072-232015-

New York (Manhattan)-

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ073-232015-

Bronx-

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ176-232015-

Northern Queens-

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ178-232015-

Southern Queens-

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ075-232015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ074-232015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ177-232015-

Northern Nassau-

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ179-232015-

Southern Nassau-

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ078-232015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ080-232015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ079-232015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ081-232015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs around 60. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ071-232015-

Southern Westchester-

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ070-232015-

Northern Westchester-

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ069-232015-

Rockland-

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ068-232015-

Putnam-

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ067-232015-

Orange-

314 AM EDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather