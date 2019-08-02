NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 1, 2019

038 FPUS51 KOKX 020725

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

NYZ072-022015-

New York (Manhattan)-

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-022015-

Bronx-

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-022015-

Northern Queens-

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-022015-

Southern Queens-

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-022015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-022015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-022015-

Northern Nassau-

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-022015-

Southern Nassau-

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-022015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-022015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-022015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-022015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-022015-

Southern Westchester-

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-022015-

Northern Westchester-

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-022015-

Rockland-

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-022015-

Putnam-

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-022015-

Orange-

325 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

