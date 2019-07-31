NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 30, 2019
_____
802 FPUS51 KOKX 310736
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
336 AM EDT Wed Jul 31 2019
NYZ072-312015-
New York (Manhattan)-
336 AM EDT Wed Jul 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in
the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ073-312015-
Bronx-
336 AM EDT Wed Jul 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in
the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ176-312015-
Northern Queens-
336 AM EDT Wed Jul 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in
the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ178-312015-
Southern Queens-
336 AM EDT Wed Jul 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in
the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ075-312015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
336 AM EDT Wed Jul 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in
the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ074-312015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
336 AM EDT Wed Jul 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in
the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming
east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ177-312015-
Northern Nassau-
336 AM EDT Wed Jul 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in
the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ179-312015-
Southern Nassau-
336 AM EDT Wed Jul 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in
the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ078-312015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
336 AM EDT Wed Jul 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in
the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ080-312015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
336 AM EDT Wed Jul 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in
the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ079-312015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
336 AM EDT Wed Jul 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows
around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ081-312015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
336 AM EDT Wed Jul 31 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ071-312015-
Southern Westchester-
336 AM EDT Wed Jul 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in
the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Humid with lows around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ070-312015-
Northern Westchester-
336 AM EDT Wed Jul 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in
the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ069-312015-
Rockland-
336 AM EDT Wed Jul 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ068-312015-
Putnam-
336 AM EDT Wed Jul 31 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in
the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ067-312015-
Orange-
336 AM EDT Wed Jul 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in
the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows
in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather