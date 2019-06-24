NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 23, 2019

_____

852 FPUS51 KOKX 240710

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

310 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

NYZ072-242015-

New York (Manhattan)-

310 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ073-242015-

Bronx-

310 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ176-242015-

Northern Queens-

310 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ178-242015-

Southern Queens-

310 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Humid

with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ075-242015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

310 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ074-242015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

310 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ177-242015-

Northern Nassau-

310 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ179-242015-

Southern Nassau-

310 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ078-242015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

310 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ080-242015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

310 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ079-242015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

310 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ081-242015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

310 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ071-242015-

Southern Westchester-

310 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ070-242015-

Northern Westchester-

310 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 80. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ069-242015-

Rockland-

310 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ068-242015-

Putnam-

310 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ067-242015-

Orange-

310 AM EDT Mon Jun 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

