NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 21, 2019

_____

216 FPUS51 KOKX 220710

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

310 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

NYZ072-222030-

New York (Manhattan)-

310 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ073-222030-

Bronx-

310 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ176-222030-

Northern Queens-

310 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ178-222030-

Southern Queens-

310 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ075-222030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

310 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ074-222030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

310 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ177-222030-

Northern Nassau-

310 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ179-222030-

Southern Nassau-

310 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ078-222030-

Northwestern Suffolk-

310 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ080-222030-

Southwestern Suffolk-

310 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ079-222030-

Northeastern Suffolk-

310 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ081-222030-

Southeastern Suffolk-

310 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ071-222030-

Southern Westchester-

310 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ070-222030-

Northern Westchester-

310 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ069-222030-

Rockland-

310 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ068-222030-

Putnam-

310 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ067-222030-

Orange-

310 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

_____

