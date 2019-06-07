NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019

_____

288 FPUS51 KOKX 070729

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

329 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

NYZ072-072015-

New York (Manhattan)-

329 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ073-072015-

Bronx-

329 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ176-072015-

Northern Queens-

329 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ178-072015-

Southern Queens-

329 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ075-072015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

329 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ074-072015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

329 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ177-072015-

Northern Nassau-

329 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ179-072015-

Southern Nassau-

329 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ078-072015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

329 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ080-072015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

329 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ079-072015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

329 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ081-072015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

329 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ071-072015-

Southern Westchester-

329 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ070-072015-

Northern Westchester-

329 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ069-072015-

Rockland-

329 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ068-072015-

Putnam-

329 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ067-072015-

Orange-

329 AM EDT Fri Jun 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather