NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 5, 2019

_____

812 FPUS51 KOKX 060802

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

402 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

NYZ072-062015-

New York (Manhattan)-

402 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ073-062015-

Bronx-

402 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ176-062015-

Northern Queens-

402 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ178-062015-

Southern Queens-

402 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ075-062015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

402 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ074-062015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

402 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ177-062015-

Northern Nassau-

402 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 80. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ179-062015-

Southern Nassau-

402 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ078-062015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

402 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ080-062015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

402 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ079-062015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

402 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ081-062015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

402 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ071-062015-

Southern Westchester-

402 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ070-062015-

Northern Westchester-

402 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ069-062015-

Rockland-

402 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ068-062015-

Putnam-

402 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ067-062015-

Orange-

402 AM EDT Thu Jun 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather