NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 27, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

336 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

NYZ072-282030-

New York (Manhattan)-

336 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ073-282030-

Bronx-

336 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ176-282030-

Northern Queens-

336 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ178-282030-

Southern Queens-

336 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ075-282030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

336 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ074-282030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

336 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ177-282030-

Northern Nassau-

336 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows around 60. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ179-282030-

Southern Nassau-

336 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows

around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ078-282030-

Northwestern Suffolk-

336 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ080-282030-

Southwestern Suffolk-

336 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ079-282030-

Northeastern Suffolk-

336 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ081-282030-

Southeastern Suffolk-

336 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ071-282030-

Southern Westchester-

336 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ070-282030-

Northern Westchester-

336 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ069-282030-

Rockland-

336 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ068-282030-

Putnam-

336 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ067-282030-

Orange-

336 AM EDT Tue May 28 2019

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and small hail in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

