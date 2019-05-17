NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 16, 2019

_____

685 FPUS51 KOKX 170732

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

332 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

NYZ072-172030-

New York (Manhattan)-

332 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-172030-

Bronx-

332 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-172030-

Northern Queens-

332 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-172030-

Southern Queens-

332 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-172030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

332 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-172030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

332 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-172030-

Northern Nassau-

332 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-172030-

Southern Nassau-

332 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-172030-

Northwestern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-172030-

Southwestern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-172030-

Northeastern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-172030-

Southeastern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-172030-

Southern Westchester-

332 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-172030-

Northern Westchester-

332 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-172030-

Rockland-

332 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-172030-

Putnam-

332 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-172030-

Orange-

332 AM EDT Fri May 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

