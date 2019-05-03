NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 2, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

New York (Manhattan)-

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Bronx-

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Queens-

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Southern Queens-

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Nassau-

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Nassau-

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwestern Suffolk-

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwestern Suffolk-

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeastern Suffolk-

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeastern Suffolk-

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

Southern Westchester-

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Westchester-

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Rockland-

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Putnam-

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Orange-

329 AM EDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

