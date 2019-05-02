NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 1, 2019
_____
189 FPUS51 KOKX 020730
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
NYZ072-022000-
New York (Manhattan)-
330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of light rain and drizzle this morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of light rain this afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south
this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ073-022000-
Bronx-
330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of light rain and drizzle this morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of light rain this afternoon. Not as cool with
highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ176-022000-
Northern Queens-
330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of light rain and drizzle this morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of light rain this afternoon. Not as cool with
highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ178-022000-
Southern Queens-
330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of light rain and drizzle this morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of light rain this afternoon. Not as cool with
highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
south this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ075-022000-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of light rain and drizzle this morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ074-022000-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of light rain and drizzle this morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ177-022000-
Northern Nassau-
330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of light rain and drizzle this morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ179-022000-
Southern Nassau-
330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of light rain and drizzle this morning, then partly sunny
with a chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ078-022000-
Northwestern Suffolk-
330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of light rain and drizzle this morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ080-022000-
Southwestern Suffolk-
330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of drizzle with a slight chance of light rain this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ079-022000-
Northeastern Suffolk-
330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of light rain and drizzle this morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ081-022000-
Southeastern Suffolk-
330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of
light rain and drizzle this morning, then a chance of light rain
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
NYZ071-022000-
Southern Westchester-
330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight
chance of light rain and drizzle this morning, then a chance of
light rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ070-022000-
Northern Westchester-
330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of
light rain and drizzle this morning, then a chance of light rain
this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ069-022000-
Rockland-
330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight
chance of light rain and drizzle this morning, then a chance of
light rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ068-022000-
Putnam-
330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of
light rain and drizzle this morning, then a chance of light rain
this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ067-022000-
Orange-
330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of
light rain with a slight chance of drizzle this morning, then a
chance of light rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather