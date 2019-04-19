NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 18, 2019

_____

045 FPUS51 KOKX 190706

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

306 AM EDT Fri Apr 19 2019

NYZ072-192015-

New York (Manhattan)-

306 AM EDT Fri Apr 19 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy drizzle. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ073-192015-

Bronx-

306 AM EDT Fri Apr 19 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy drizzle. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ176-192015-

Northern Queens-

306 AM EDT Fri Apr 19 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy drizzle. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ178-192015-

Southern Queens-

306 AM EDT Fri Apr 19 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy drizzle. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Breezy. Near steady

temperature around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ075-192015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

306 AM EDT Fri Apr 19 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy drizzle. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ074-192015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

306 AM EDT Fri Apr 19 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy drizzle. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ177-192015-

Northern Nassau-

306 AM EDT Fri Apr 19 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy drizzle. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ179-192015-

Southern Nassau-

306 AM EDT Fri Apr 19 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy drizzle. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ078-192015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

306 AM EDT Fri Apr 19 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy drizzle. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds around 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ080-192015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

306 AM EDT Fri Apr 19 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after

midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ079-192015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

306 AM EDT Fri Apr 19 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Patchy fog. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ081-192015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

306 AM EDT Fri Apr 19 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Patchy fog. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ071-192015-

Southern Westchester-

306 AM EDT Fri Apr 19 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with patchy

drizzle. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy drizzle. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ070-192015-

Northern Westchester-

306 AM EDT Fri Apr 19 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers likely with

possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ069-192015-

Rockland-

306 AM EDT Fri Apr 19 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers with patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ068-192015-

Putnam-

306 AM EDT Fri Apr 19 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers with patchy drizzle this morning, then showers likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ067-192015-

Orange-

306 AM EDT Fri Apr 19 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers with patchy drizzle this morning, then showers likely

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather