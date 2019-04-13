NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 12, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 13 2019

NYZ072-132030-

New York (Manhattan)-

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with possible drizzle and

thunderstorms this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

light rain and drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain and

drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ073-132030-

Bronx-

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with possible drizzle and

thunderstorms this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

light rain and drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain and

drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ176-132030-

Northern Queens-

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with possible drizzle and

thunderstorms this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

light rain and drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain and

drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ178-132030-

Southern Queens-

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with possible thunderstorms and

drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

light rain and drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain and

drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy with

highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ075-132030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with possible drizzle and

thunderstorms this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

light rain and drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain and

drizzle in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy with

highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming

west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ074-132030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with possible drizzle and

thunderstorms this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

light rain and drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain and

drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in

the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ177-132030-

Northern Nassau-

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with possible thunderstorms and

drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

light rain and drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain and

drizzle in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ179-132030-

Southern Nassau-

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

light rain and drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain and

drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy with

highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ078-132030-

Northwestern Suffolk-

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

light rain and drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain and

drizzle in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ080-132030-

Southwestern Suffolk-

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

light rain and drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain and

drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ079-132030-

Northeastern Suffolk-

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

light rain and drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain and

drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ081-132030-

Southeastern Suffolk-

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

light rain and drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain and

drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ071-132030-

Southern Westchester-

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle

this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

light rain and drizzle in the morning, then a chance of rain and

drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ070-132030-

Northern Westchester-

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle

this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle. A chance of

light rain. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ069-132030-

Rockland-

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle

this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle. A chance of

light rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ068-132030-

Putnam-

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with areas of drizzle

with a chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of drizzle. A chance of light rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ067-132030-

Orange-

321 AM EDT Sat Apr 13 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with areas of drizzle

with a chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of drizzle. A chance of light rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

