New York (Manhattan)-
437 AM EDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ073-132030-
Bronx-
437 AM EDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening.
Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ176-132030-
Northern Queens-
437 AM EDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ178-132030-
Southern Queens-
437 AM EDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ075-132030-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
437 AM EDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ074-132030-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
437 AM EDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ177-132030-
Northern Nassau-
437 AM EDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ179-132030-
Southern Nassau-
437 AM EDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ078-132030-
Northwestern Suffolk-
437 AM EDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ080-132030-
Southwestern Suffolk-
437 AM EDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ079-132030-
Northeastern Suffolk-
437 AM EDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
NYZ081-132030-
Southeastern Suffolk-
437 AM EDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
NYZ071-132030-
Southern Westchester-
437 AM EDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles or flurries in
the evening, then a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.
Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ070-132030-
Northern Westchester-
437 AM EDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles or flurries in
the evening, then a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.
Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ069-132030-
Rockland-
437 AM EDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles or flurries in the
evening, then a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.
Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs
around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ068-132030-
Putnam-
437 AM EDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles or flurries in the
evening, then a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows around
30. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.
Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ067-132030-
Orange-
437 AM EDT Wed Mar 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles or flurries in
the evening, then a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows
around 30. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
