NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 6, 2019
_____
525 FPUS51 KOKX 070851
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
351 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
NYZ072-072130-
New York (Manhattan)-
351 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ073-072130-
Bronx-
351 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in
the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ176-072130-
Northern Queens-
351 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow, mainly in
the evening. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
north after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ178-072130-
Southern Queens-
351 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow, mainly in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ075-072130-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
351 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow, mainly in
the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ074-072130-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
351 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance
of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the
evening. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
north after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ177-072130-
Northern Nassau-
351 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of light snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid
30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow, mainly in
the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ179-072130-
Southern Nassau-
351 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow, mainly in
the evening. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ078-072130-
Northwestern Suffolk-
351 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow, mainly in
the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ080-072130-
Southwestern Suffolk-
351 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows 16 to 22. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of light snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow, mainly in
the evening. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ079-072130-
Northeastern Suffolk-
351 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows 14 to 22. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow, mainly in
the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ081-072130-
Southeastern Suffolk-
351 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows 12 to 22. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow, mainly in
the evening. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
$$
NYZ071-072130-
Southern Westchester-
351 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of light snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid
30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with rain likely with a chance of light sleet after
midnight. Light sleet accumulation possible. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ070-072130-
Northern Westchester-
351 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs around 30. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow
30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 12. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of light snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid
30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the
evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with light sleet, rain likely with a chance of freezing
rain after midnight. Light sleet accumulation possible. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Light sleet and freezing rain in the morning. Rain.
Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ069-072130-
Rockland-
351 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs around 30. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low
as 1 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of light snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid
30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the
evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with light sleet, rain likely with a chance of freezing
rain after midnight. Light sleet accumulation possible. Lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ068-072130-
Putnam-
351 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 2 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 10 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in
the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with freezing rain, snow and sleet likely after midnight. Light
snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Light sleet and freezing rain in the morning. Rain.
Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ067-072130-
Orange-
351 AM EST Thu Mar 7 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values
as low as 5 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 9 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of light snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid
30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in
the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with freezing rain, sleet likely with a chance of snow
after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Light sleet and freezing rain in the morning. Rain.
Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather