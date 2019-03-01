NY New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

NYZ072-012215-

New York (Manhattan)-

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and sleet in the

evening, then snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ073-012215-

Bronx-

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and sleet in the

evening, then snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ176-012215-

Northern Queens-

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and sleet in the

evening, then snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow, sleet likely with a chance of rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ178-012215-

Southern Queens-

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then snow

and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an

inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow, rain and sleet likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or

no additional snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ074-012215-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning, then a slight

chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around

an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then snow

and sleet after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow, sleet likely with a chance of rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ075-012215-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning, then a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then snow

and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an

inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow, sleet likely with a chance of rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ067-012215-

Orange-

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Heavy snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ068-012215-

Putnam-

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the mid

20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Heavy snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

$$

NYZ069-012215-

Rockland-

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Moderate snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Colder with lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

$$

NYZ070-012215-

Northern Westchester-

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow. Moderate snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Colder with lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ071-012215-

Southern Westchester-

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and sleet in the

evening, then snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs around 40.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ177-012215-

Northern Nassau-

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and sleet in the

evening, then snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow, sleet likely with a chance of rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Little or no additional snow and sleet accumulation.

Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ179-012215-

Southern Nassau-

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning, then a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then snow

and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an

inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ078-012215-

Northwestern Suffolk-

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and sleet in the

evening, then snow, sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Snow

and sleet accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow, sleet likely with a chance of rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Additional snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch

possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow or rain after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ079-012215-

Northeastern Suffolk-

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, rain and sleet in the

evening, then snow and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ080-012215-

Southwestern Suffolk-

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Light snow likely this morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and sleet with rain likely. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs around 40. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ081-012215-

Southeastern Suffolk-

653 AM EST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet likely in the evening, then snow

and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation around an

inch. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely, mainly in the morning.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

