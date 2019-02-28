NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019

_____

607 FPUS51 KOKX 280232

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

NYZ072-280930-

New York (Manhattan)-

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light snow. A chance of light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ073-280930-

Bronx-

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow late this evening, then

light snow likely with a chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ176-280930-

Northern Queens-

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow late this evening, then

light snow likely with a chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ178-280930-

Southern Queens-

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light snow and light freezing

rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ074-280930-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light snow and light freezing

rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ075-280930-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light snow and light freezing

rain. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ067-280930-

Orange-

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Light snow likely. A chance of light freezing rain

after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 19.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ068-280930-

Putnam-

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Light snow likely. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Lows around 16. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ069-280930-

Rockland-

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow late this evening, then

light snow likely with a chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 20. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ070-280930-

Northern Westchester-

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow late this evening, then

light snow likely with a chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows around 18. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ071-280930-

Southern Westchester-

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow late this evening, then

light snow likely with a chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower

20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ177-280930-

Northern Nassau-

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow late this evening, then

light snow likely with a chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ179-280930-

Southern Nassau-

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of light snow. A chance of light

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Rain likely.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ078-280930-

Northwestern Suffolk-

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow late this evening, then

light snow likely with a chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower

20s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ079-280930-

Northeastern Suffolk-

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow late this evening, then

light snow likely with a chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the

lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Rain likely.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ080-280930-

Southwestern Suffolk-

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow late this evening, then

light snow likely with a chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of light snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Rain likely.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ081-280930-

Southeastern Suffolk-

932 PM EST Wed Feb 27 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow late this evening, then

light snow likely with a chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the

lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Rain likely.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather