NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 25, 2019

342 FPUS51 KOKX 260831

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

NYZ072-262115-

New York (Manhattan)-

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ073-262115-

Bronx-

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ176-262115-

Northern Queens-

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ178-262115-

Southern Queens-

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Brisk, cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 30.

NYZ074-262115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ075-262115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Brisk, cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ067-262115-

Orange-

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely. Lows

around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ068-262115-

Putnam-

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold

with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Cold

with highs in the lower 20s.

NYZ069-262115-

Rockland-

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ070-262115-

Northern Westchester-

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 15 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ071-262115-

Southern Westchester-

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

NYZ177-262115-

Northern Nassau-

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ179-262115-

Southern Nassau-

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Brisk, cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 30.

NYZ078-262115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Brisk and much cooler with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ079-262115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning. Windy with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling

into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Brisk and much cooler with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 30.

NYZ080-262115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Brisk and much cooler with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 30.

NYZ081-262115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

331 AM EST Sat Jan 26 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Windy

with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy and much cooler with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 30.

