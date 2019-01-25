NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019

135 FPUS51 KOKX 250818

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

NYZ072-252130-

New York (Manhattan)-

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ073-252130-

Bronx-

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

NYZ176-252130-

Northern Queens-

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ178-252130-

Southern Queens-

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ074-252130-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ075-252130-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ067-252130-

Orange-

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 15. Wind chill values

as low as 10 below in the morning.

NYZ068-252130-

Putnam-

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

NYZ069-252130-

Rockland-

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ070-252130-

Northern Westchester-

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

NYZ071-252130-

Southern Westchester-

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

NYZ177-252130-

Northern Nassau-

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ179-252130-

Southern Nassau-

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ078-252130-

Northwestern Suffolk-

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ079-252130-

Northeastern Suffolk-

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Brisk with lows around 19. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Brisk

with highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

NYZ080-252130-

Southwestern Suffolk-

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

NYZ081-252130-

Southeastern Suffolk-

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 21. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Brisk

with highs around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Lows 10 to 15. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

