NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1006 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
NYZ072-202115-
New York (Manhattan)-
1006 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain early this morning, then a chance of rain
with a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Rain may be
heavy at times early this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper
40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing
to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Much cooler with lows
around 8 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much
colder with highs around 16. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 11.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to
30 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 6 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ073-202115-
Bronx-
1006 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain early this morning, then a chance of rain
with a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Rain may be
heavy at times early this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid
40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Much cooler with lows
around 8 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder
with highs around 16. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 11.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to
30 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ176-202115-
Northern Queens-
1006 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain early this morning, then a chance of rain
with a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Rain may be
heavy at times early this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper
40s. Temperature falling to around 30 this afternoon. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to northwest
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Much cooler with lows
around 9 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder
with highs around 16. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 11.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to
30 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ178-202115-
Southern Queens-
1006 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain early this morning, then a chance of rain
with a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Rain may be
heavy at times early this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper
40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to
northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of light freezing spray. Windy
and much cooler with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 25 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as
9 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of light
freezing spray. Windy and much colder with highs around 17.
Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 12. Northwest
winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Wind chill values
as low as 4 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.
Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ075-202115-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
1006 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain early this morning, then a chance of rain
this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times early this morning.
Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the
lower 30s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Much cooler with lows
around 9 above. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder
with highs around 18. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 12.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to
35 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.
Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ074-202115-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
1006 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain early this morning, then a chance of rain
this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times early this morning.
Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling to around
30 this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Much cooler with lows
around 10 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder
with highs around 17. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 11.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to
30 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Wind chill values as
low as 6 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ179-202115-
Southern Nassau-
1006 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms early this morning,
then a chance of rain with a slight chance of freezing rain this
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times early this morning. Breezy
with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower
30s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Much cooler with lows
around 9 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder
with highs around 17. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 12. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Wind chill values
as low as 5 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill
values as low as 6 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid
20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and light sleet in the
morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with
highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ177-202115-
Northern Nassau-
1006 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain early this morning, then a chance of rain with a
slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy
at times early this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.
Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to
northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Much cooler with lows
around 8 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder
with highs around 17. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 12.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to
30 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Wind chill values as
low as 5 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in
the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ080-202115-
Southwestern Suffolk-
1006 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms early this morning,
then a chance of rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times
early this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.
Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Blustery and much cooler with lows around 9 above.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 8 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder
with highs around 17. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 11. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Wind chill values
as low as 9 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Wind chill values as
low as 8 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, rain, snow
and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper
20s.
$$
NYZ078-202115-
Northwestern Suffolk-
1006 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms early this morning,
then a chance of rain with a slight chance of freezing rain this
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times early this morning. Breezy
with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower
30s this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Blustery and much cooler with lows around 8 above.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 9 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of light
freezing spray. Windy and much colder with highs around 16.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 12 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 10 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to
30 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Wind chill values as
low as 8 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow,
sleet and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ081-202115-
Southeastern Suffolk-
1006 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms early this morning,
then rain likely this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times early
this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature
falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of light freezing spray in the evening. Light
freezing spray after midnight. Blustery and much cooler with lows
around 11. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 7 below after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Light freezing spray.
Windy and much colder with highs around 16. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as
10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Windy with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow, rain
and sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ079-202115-
Northeastern Suffolk-
1006 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain with isolated thunderstorms early this morning,
then rain likely this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times early
this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature
falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of light freezing spray. Blustery and much
cooler with lows around 11. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of light
freezing spray. Windy and much colder with highs around 16.
Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 10 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Blustery with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as
10 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow,
sleet and rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.
Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ071-202115-
Southern Westchester-
1006 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Rain early this morning, then a chance of rain with a
slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy
at times early this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s.
Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. East winds
10 to 15 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Much cooler with lows
around 7 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much
colder with highs around 15. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 9 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to
30 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the morning.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ070-202115-
Northern Westchester-
1006 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain early this morning, then a chance of rain with a
slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Rain may be heavy
at times early this morning. Highs around 40. Temperature falling
into the mid 20s this afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 3 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 14 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much
colder with highs around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to
25 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and
snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not
as cool with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ069-202115-
Rockland-
1006 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain early this morning, then a chance of rain
with a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon. Rain may be
heavy at times early this morning. Highs around 40. Temperature
falling into the mid 20s this afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 4 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 13 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much
colder with highs around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to
25 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, sleet and
snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ068-202115-
Putnam-
1006 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain early this morning, then a chance of freezing rain
this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times early this morning.
Additional ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the upper
30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s this afternoon.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 1 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 15 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs
around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 17 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Wind chill values as low as 12 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow and
sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and
light sleet in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.
$$
NYZ067-202115-
Orange-
1006 AM EST Sun Jan 20 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and freezing rain early this morning, then a chance
of freezing rain with a slight chance of sleet this afternoon.
Rain may be heavy at times early this morning. Additional ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.
Temperature falling into the lower 20s this afternoon. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 1 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill
values as low as 16 below.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs
around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Wind chill values as low as 19 below.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
Wind chill values as low as 13 below.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet in
the morning, then a chance of rain, freezing rain and light sleet
in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not
as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower
20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold
with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
