NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

445 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019

NYZ072-132145-

New York (Manhattan)-

445 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of light snow this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ073-132145-

Bronx-

445 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of light snow this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ176-132145-

Northern Queens-

445 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of light snow this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ178-132145-

Southern Queens-

445 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this

morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ074-132145-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

445 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ075-132145-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

445 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this

morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ067-132145-

Orange-

445 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

NYZ068-132145-

Putnam-

445 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around

20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

NYZ069-132145-

Rockland-

445 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, then a chance of

snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ070-132145-

Northern Westchester-

445 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, then a chance of

snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ071-132145-

Southern Westchester-

445 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ177-132145-

Northern Nassau-

445 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of light snow this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 30. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ179-132145-

Southern Nassau-

445 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow this

morning. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ078-132145-

Northwestern Suffolk-

445 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of light snow this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ079-132145-

Northeastern Suffolk-

445 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and brisk. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ080-132145-

Southwestern Suffolk-

445 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of light snow this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 30. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ081-132145-

Southeastern Suffolk-

445 AM EST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Brisk with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

