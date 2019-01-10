NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 9, 2019

_____

725 FPUS51 KOKX 100526

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1226 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019

NYZ072-100930-

New York (Manhattan)-

1226 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

or flurries. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ073-100930-

Bronx-

1226 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

or flurries. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Brisk with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ176-100930-

Northern Queens-

1226 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

or flurries. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ178-100930-

Southern Queens-

1226 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

or flurries. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ074-100930-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1226 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

or flurries. Breezy with lows around 30. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ075-100930-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1226 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

or flurries. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ067-100930-

Orange-

1226 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers or

flurries. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ068-100930-

Putnam-

1226 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

or flurries. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ069-100930-

Rockland-

1226 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

or flurries. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ070-100930-

Northern Westchester-

1226 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

or flurries. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ071-100930-

Southern Westchester-

1226 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

or flurries. Lows around 30. West winds around 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Brisk with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ177-100930-

Northern Nassau-

1226 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

or flurries. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Brisk with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ179-100930-

Southern Nassau-

1226 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

or flurries. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ078-100930-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1226 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

or flurries. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ079-100930-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1226 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

or flurries. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers or

flurries in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Brisk with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ080-100930-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1226 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

or flurries. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ081-100930-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1226 AM EST Thu Jan 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

or flurries. Breezy with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers or

flurries in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Brisk with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 17 to 23. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

Maloit

_____

