NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 4, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

NYZ072-052115-

New York (Manhattan)-

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ073-052115-

Bronx-

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, sleet and snow in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ176-052115-

Northern Queens-

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ178-052115-

Southern Queens-

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ075-052115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ074-052115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ177-052115-

Northern Nassau-

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and sleet in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ179-052115-

Southern Nassau-

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ078-052115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, sleet and rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the

upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ080-052115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and sleet in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising to around

40 after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ079-052115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, sleet and rain in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Temperature rising into the

upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ081-052115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, sleet and rain in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Temperature rising into the

upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ071-052115-

Southern Westchester-

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and sleet in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ070-052115-

Northern Westchester-

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then rain, snow and sleet likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ069-052115-

Rockland-

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, sleet and rain in the

evening, then rain, snow and sleet likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ068-052115-

Putnam-

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then snow, sleet and rain likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ067-052115-

Orange-

325 AM EST Sat Jan 5 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow and sleet in the afternoon. Highs around

30. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the

evening, then snow, sleet and rain likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

