NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 31, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
352 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
NYZ072-012115-
New York (Manhattan)-
352 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature
falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in
the evening, then cloudy with a chance of snow and rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ073-012115-
Bronx-
352 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature
falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in
the evening, then cloudy with a chance of snow and rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ176-012115-
Northern Queens-
352 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature
falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. West winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ178-012115-
Southern Queens-
352 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature
falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ074-012115-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
352 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature
falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ075-012115-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
352 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature
falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. West winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ067-012115-
Orange-
352 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Windy with
highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s
this afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing
to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in
the evening, then cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
NYZ068-012115-
Putnam-
352 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature
falling to around 40 this afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in
the evening, then cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning. A slight chance of
rain. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
NYZ069-012115-
Rockland-
352 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature
falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. West winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in
the evening, then cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight
chance of snow in the morning. A slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ070-012115-
Northern Westchester-
352 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature
falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in
the evening, then cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight
chance of snow in the morning. A slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ071-012115-
Southern Westchester-
352 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature
falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing
to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in
the evening, then cloudy with a chance of snow and rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight
chance of snow in the morning. A slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ177-012115-
Northern Nassau-
352 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature
falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in
the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ179-012115-
Southern Nassau-
352 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature
falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ078-012115-
Northwestern Suffolk-
352 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature
falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in
the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ079-012115-
Northeastern Suffolk-
352 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Windy
with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s
this afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A
chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ080-012115-
Southwestern Suffolk-
352 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog
this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature
falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph,
becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ081-012115-
Southeastern Suffolk-
352 AM EST Tue Jan 1 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s
this afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A
40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
