NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018

National Weather Service New York NY

113 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

NYZ072-222115-

New York (Manhattan)-

113 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

NYZ073-222115-

Bronx-

113 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

NYZ176-222115-

Northern Queens-

113 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

NYZ178-222115-

Southern Queens-

113 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

NYZ075-222115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

113 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

NYZ074-222115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

113 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

NYZ177-222115-

Northern Nassau-

113 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

NYZ179-222115-

Southern Nassau-

113 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

NYZ078-222115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

113 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s late. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

NYZ080-222115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

113 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50.

NYZ079-222115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

113 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

NYZ081-222115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

113 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

NYZ071-222115-

Southern Westchester-

113 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

NYZ070-222115-

Northern Westchester-

113 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ069-222115-

Rockland-

113 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ068-222115-

Putnam-

113 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s late. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ067-222115-

Orange-

113 PM EST Sat Dec 22 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

