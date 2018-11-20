NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018

_____

336 FPUS51 KOKX 201358

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

NYZ072-202115-

New York (Manhattan)-

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain early this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ073-202115-

Bronx-

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ176-202115-

Northern Queens-

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ178-202115-

Southern Queens-

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ075-202115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk, cold with lows

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ074-202115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain early this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ179-202115-

Southern Nassau-

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ177-202115-

Northern Nassau-

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ080-202115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ078-202115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely early this morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ081-202115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely early this morning, then a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk, cold with lows

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, brisk, colder with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows 15 to

20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ079-202115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely early this morning, then a slight

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk, cold with lows

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, brisk, colder with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, brisk, cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

NYZ071-202115-

Southern Westchester-

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain early this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ070-202115-

Northern Westchester-

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early this

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ069-202115-

Rockland-

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain early this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ068-202115-

Putnam-

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early this

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the

evening. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ067-202115-

Orange-

858 AM EST Tue Nov 20 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain early this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the

evening. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

