NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018

_____

369 FPUS51 KOKX 181043

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

543 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

NYZ072-182115-

New York (Manhattan)-

543 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ073-182115-

Bronx-

543 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ176-182115-

Northern Queens-

543 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ178-182115-

Southern Queens-

543 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ075-182115-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

543 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ074-182115-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

543 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ177-182115-

Northern Nassau-

543 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ179-182115-

Southern Nassau-

543 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ078-182115-

Northwestern Suffolk-

543 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ080-182115-

Southwestern Suffolk-

543 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ079-182115-

Northeastern Suffolk-

543 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ081-182115-

Southeastern Suffolk-

543 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, brisk, cold with highs in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ071-182115-

Southern Westchester-

543 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain or snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ070-182115-

Northern Westchester-

543 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or a slight chance of

rain in the evening, then snow likely or a chance of rain after

midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold

with highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ069-182115-

Rockland-

543 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or a slight chance of

rain in the evening, then rain or snow likely after midnight.

Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain. Cold with highs

around 40. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ068-182115-

Putnam-

543 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of snow in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ067-182115-

Orange-

543 AM EST Sun Nov 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of snow or rain. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather