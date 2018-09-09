NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018

National Weather Service New York NY

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

NYZ072-092030-

New York (Manhattan)-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid. Near

steady temperature in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ073-092030-

Bronx-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 60. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer . Near

steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ176-092030-

Northern Queens-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid. Near

steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ178-092030-

Southern Queens-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

EDT MONDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TO 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly early. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid. Near

steady temperature in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ074-092030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TO 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain likely early this morning, then a chance of rain

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 60. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer . Near

steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ075-092030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

EDT MONDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TO 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly early. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid. Near

steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ067-092030-

Orange-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early, then a chance of

rain. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Periods of rain in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ068-092030-

Putnam-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Periods of rain in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. More humid with lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ069-092030-

Rockland-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early, then a chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. More humid with

lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ070-092030-

Northern Westchester-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early this morning, then

a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as cool.

More humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ071-092030-

Southern Westchester-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 AM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as cool and

humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ177-092030-

Northern Nassau-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 60. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid. Near

steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ179-092030-

Southern Nassau-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

EDT MONDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TO 10 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 60. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Warmer . Near

steady temperature in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ078-092030-

Northwestern Suffolk-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early, then a slight chance of

rain this morning. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 50s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as cool and

humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ079-092030-

Northeastern Suffolk-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early. A slight chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Breezy with lows around 60. East winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy . Near

steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ080-092030-

Southwestern Suffolk-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early, then a slight chance of

rain this morning. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy and not

as cool. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ081-092030-

Southeastern Suffolk-

333 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early. A slight chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Breezy with lows around 60. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Periods of rain. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy . Near

steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

