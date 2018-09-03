NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018

472 FPUS51 KOKX 030825

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

NYZ072-032015-

New York (Manhattan)-

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ073-032015-

Bronx-

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ176-032015-

Northern Queens-

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ178-032015-

Southern Queens-

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

90. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ075-032015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

90. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ074-032015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ177-032015-

Northern Nassau-

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ179-032015-

Southern Nassau-

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ078-032015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ080-032015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ079-032015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ081-032015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ071-032015-

Southern Westchester-

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the

mid 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ070-032015-

Northern Westchester-

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the

upper 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ069-032015-

Rockland-

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

90. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values in the upper

90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ068-032015-

Putnam-

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the

mid 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ067-032015-

Orange-

425 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 100 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 100 in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

