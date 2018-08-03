NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

_____

938 FPUS51 KOKX 030734

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

334 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

NYZ072-032030-

New York (Manhattan)-

334 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ073-032030-

Bronx-

334 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Heat index values

in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ176-032030-

Northern Queens-

334 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ178-032030-

Southern Queens-

334 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ074-032030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

334 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ075-032030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

334 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ067-032030-

Orange-

334 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ068-032030-

Putnam-

334 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ069-032030-

Rockland-

334 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ070-032030-

Northern Westchester-

334 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then thunderstorms likely

with a chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ071-032030-

Southern Westchester-

334 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ177-032030-

Northern Nassau-

334 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ179-032030-

Southern Nassau-

334 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ078-032030-

Northwestern Suffolk-

334 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ079-032030-

Northeastern Suffolk-

334 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values in the

mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ080-032030-

Southwestern Suffolk-

334 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ081-032030-

Southeastern Suffolk-

334 AM EDT Fri Aug 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather