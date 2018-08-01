NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 31, 2018

_____

596 FPUS51 KOKX 010936

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

536 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

NYZ072-012200-

New York (Manhattan)-

536 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up

to 100 in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ073-012200-

Bronx-

536 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up

to 100.

$$

NYZ176-012200-

Northern Queens-

536 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

$$

NYZ178-012200-

Southern Queens-

536 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

$$

NYZ074-012200-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

536 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

$$

NYZ075-012200-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

536 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

$$

NYZ067-012200-

Orange-

536 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in

the afternoon.

$$

NYZ068-012200-

Putnam-

536 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in

the afternoon.

$$

NYZ069-012200-

Rockland-

536 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in

the afternoon.

$$

NYZ070-012200-

Northern Westchester-

536 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in

the afternoon.

$$

NYZ071-012200-

Southern Westchester-

536 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in

the upper 90s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ177-012200-

Northern Nassau-

536 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

$$

NYZ179-012200-

Southern Nassau-

536 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

$$

NYZ078-012200-

Northwestern Suffolk-

536 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

$$

NYZ079-012200-

Northeastern Suffolk-

536 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

$$

NYZ080-012200-

Southwestern Suffolk-

536 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

$$

NYZ081-012200-

Southeastern Suffolk-

536 AM EDT Wed Aug 1 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

$$

_____

