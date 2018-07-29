NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 28, 2018

_____

252 FPUS51 KOKX 290803

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

403 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018

NYZ072-292100-

New York (Manhattan)-

403 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-292100-

Bronx-

403 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-292100-

Northern Queens-

403 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-292100-

Southern Queens-

403 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-292100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

403 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-292100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

403 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-292100-

Northern Nassau-

403 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-292100-

Southern Nassau-

403 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-292100-

Northwestern Suffolk-

403 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ080-292100-

Southwestern Suffolk-

403 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-292100-

Northeastern Suffolk-

403 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ081-292100-

Southeastern Suffolk-

403 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ071-292100-

Southern Westchester-

403 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-292100-

Northern Westchester-

403 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-292100-

Rockland-

403 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-292100-

Putnam-

403 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-292100-

Orange-

403 AM EDT Sun Jul 29 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

