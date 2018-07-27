NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018
_____
688 FPUS51 KOKX 271725
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
125 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
NYZ072-272015-
New York (Manhattan)-
125 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ073-272015-
Bronx-
125 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ176-272015-
Northern Queens-
125 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ178-272015-
Southern Queens-
125 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ075-272015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
125 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ074-272015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
125 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ177-272015-
Northern Nassau-
125 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ179-272015-
Southern Nassau-
125 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat
index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ078-272015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
125 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ080-272015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
125 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small
hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ079-272015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
125 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ081-272015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
125 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows around
70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ071-272015-
Southern Westchester-
125 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ070-272015-
Northern Westchester-
125 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ069-272015-
Rockland-
125 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ068-272015-
Putnam-
125 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,
mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ067-272015-
Orange-
125 PM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 312 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
_____
