NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 13, 2018

_____

289 FPUS51 KOKX 140831

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

NYZ072-142030-

New York (Manhattan)-

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs around 90. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ073-142030-

Bronx-

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs around 90. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ176-142030-

Northern Queens-

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ178-142030-

Southern Queens-

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ075-142030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ074-142030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ177-142030-

Northern Nassau-

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ179-142030-

Southern Nassau-

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ078-142030-

Northwestern Suffolk-

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ080-142030-

Southwestern Suffolk-

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ079-142030-

Northeastern Suffolk-

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and numerous

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ081-142030-

Southeastern Suffolk-

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and numerous

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ071-142030-

Southern Westchester-

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ070-142030-

Northern Westchester-

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ069-142030-

Rockland-

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ068-142030-

Putnam-

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ067-142030-

Orange-

431 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows

around 70. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather