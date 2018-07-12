NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018

National Weather Service New York NY

946 PM EDT Wed Jul 11 2018

New York (Manhattan)-

946 PM EDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ073-120830-

Bronx-

946 PM EDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the

mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ176-120830-

Northern Queens-

946 PM EDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ178-120830-

Southern Queens-

946 PM EDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ074-120830-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

946 PM EDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ075-120830-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

946 PM EDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ067-120830-

Orange-

946 PM EDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ068-120830-

Putnam-

946 PM EDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ069-120830-

Rockland-

946 PM EDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ070-120830-

Northern Westchester-

946 PM EDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ071-120830-

Southern Westchester-

946 PM EDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ177-120830-

Northern Nassau-

946 PM EDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ179-120830-

Southern Nassau-

946 PM EDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ078-120830-

Northwestern Suffolk-

946 PM EDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ079-120830-

Northeastern Suffolk-

946 PM EDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ080-120830-

Southwestern Suffolk-

946 PM EDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ081-120830-

Southeastern Suffolk-

946 PM EDT Wed Jul 11 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

