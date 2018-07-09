NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

716 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

New York (Manhattan)-

716 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Bronx-

716 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Queens-

716 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Queens-

716 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

716 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

716 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Orange-

716 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Putnam-

716 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Rockland-

716 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Westchester-

716 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Westchester-

716 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Nassau-

716 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Nassau-

716 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwestern Suffolk-

716 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeastern Suffolk-

716 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwestern Suffolk-

716 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeastern Suffolk-

716 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

