NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 4, 2018

_____

174 FPUS51 KOKX 041318

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

918 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

NYZ072-042030-

New York (Manhattan)-

918 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ073-042030-

Bronx-

918 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ176-042030-

Northern Queens-

918 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ178-042030-

Southern Queens-

918 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ075-042030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

918 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ074-042030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

918 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ177-042030-

Northern Nassau-

918 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ179-042030-

Southern Nassau-

918 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ078-042030-

Northwestern Suffolk-

918 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ080-042030-

Southwestern Suffolk-

918 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ079-042030-

Northeastern Suffolk-

918 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ081-042030-

Southeastern Suffolk-

918 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ071-042030-

Southern Westchester-

918 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late this morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ070-042030-

Northern Westchester-

918 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ069-042030-

Rockland-

918 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ068-042030-

Putnam-

918 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ067-042030-

Orange-

918 AM EDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows around

70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

