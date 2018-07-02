NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018

_____

809 FPUS51 KOKX 021346

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

946 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

NYZ072-022015-

New York (Manhattan)-

946 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ073-022015-

Bronx-

946 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ176-022015-

Northern Queens-

946 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ178-022015-

Southern Queens-

946 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ075-022015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

946 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values in the upper

90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ074-022015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

946 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ179-022015-

Southern Nassau-

946 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ177-022015-

Northern Nassau-

946 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ080-022015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

946 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ078-022015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

946 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ081-022015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

946 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ079-022015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

946 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ071-022015-

Southern Westchester-

946 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ070-022015-

Northern Westchester-

946 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values

up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ069-022015-

Rockland-

946 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values up to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ068-022015-

Putnam-

946 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ067-022015-

Orange-

946 AM EDT Mon Jul 2 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up

to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather