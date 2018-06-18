NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 17, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

New York (Manhattan)-

451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Bronx-

451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Queens-

451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Queens-

451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Orange-

451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values around

100 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Putnam-

451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values around 100 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Rockland-

451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values around 100 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Westchester-

451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index values around 100 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Westchester-

451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Heat index

values around 100 this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Nassau-

451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Nassau-

451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northwestern Suffolk-

451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northeastern Suffolk-

451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southwestern Suffolk-

451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southeastern Suffolk-

451 AM EDT Mon Jun 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Maloit

