NY New York NY Zone Forecast
Updated 6:13 am, Sunday, June 10, 2018
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 10, 2018
_____
233 FPUS51 KOKX 101008
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
608 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
NYZ072-102015-
New York (Manhattan)-
608 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ073-102015-
Bronx-
608 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ176-102015-
Northern Queens-
608 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ178-102015-
Southern Queens-
608 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ074-102015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
608 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ075-102015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
608 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a
chance of showers this afternoon. Near steady temperature around
70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ067-102015-
Orange-
608 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ068-102015-
Putnam-
608 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ069-102015-
Rockland-
608 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ070-102015-
Northern Westchester-
608 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ071-102015-
Southern Westchester-
608 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ177-102015-
Northern Nassau-
608 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ179-102015-
Southern Nassau-
608 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ078-102015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
608 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph,
increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ079-102015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
608 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ080-102015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
608 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ081-102015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
608 AM EDT Sun Jun 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather