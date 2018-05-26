NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 25, 2018

917 FPUS51 KOKX 260154

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

NYZ072-260815-

New York (Manhattan)-

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs around 70. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ073-260815-

Bronx-

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ176-260815-

Northern Queens-

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ178-260815-

Southern Queens-

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ074-260815-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ075-260815-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ067-260815-

Orange-

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ068-260815-

Putnam-

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ069-260815-

Rockland-

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ070-260815-

Northern Westchester-

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ071-260815-

Southern Westchester-

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ177-260815-

Northern Nassau-

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ179-260815-

Southern Nassau-

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ078-260815-

Northwestern Suffolk-

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph late this evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ079-260815-

Northeastern Suffolk-

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ080-260815-

Southwestern Suffolk-

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ081-260815-

Southeastern Suffolk-

954 PM EDT Fri May 25 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

