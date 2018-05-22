NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 21, 2018

_____

152 FPUS51 KOKX 220238

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1038 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

NYZ072-220815-

New York (Manhattan)-

1038 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ073-220815-

Bronx-

1038 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear early, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ176-220815-

Northern Queens-

1038 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ178-220815-

Southern Queens-

1038 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ074-220815-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1038 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ075-220815-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1038 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ067-220815-

Orange-

1038 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph early, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ068-220815-

Putnam-

1038 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear early, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph early, becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ069-220815-

Rockland-

1038 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late this

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ070-220815-

Northern Westchester-

1038 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear early, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph early, becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ071-220815-

Southern Westchester-

1038 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear early, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ177-220815-

Northern Nassau-

1038 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear early, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ179-220815-

Southern Nassau-

1038 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear early, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ078-220815-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1038 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear early, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ079-220815-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1038 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ080-220815-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1038 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear early, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ081-220815-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1038 PM EDT Mon May 21 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear early, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

Maloit

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather