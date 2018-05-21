NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 20, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

NYZ072-210830-

New York (Manhattan)-

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ073-210830-

Bronx-

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ176-210830-

Northern Queens-

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ178-210830-

Southern Queens-

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late this evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ074-210830-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ075-210830-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late this evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ067-210830-

Orange-

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ068-210830-

Putnam-

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ069-210830-

Rockland-

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ070-210830-

Northern Westchester-

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ071-210830-

Southern Westchester-

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph late this evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ177-210830-

Northern Nassau-

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph late this evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ179-210830-

Southern Nassau-

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ078-210830-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ079-210830-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ080-210830-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

NYZ081-210830-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1106 PM EDT Sun May 20 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Maloit

