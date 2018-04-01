NY New York NY Zone Forecast
Updated 7:02 am, Sunday, April 1, 2018
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018
_____
930 FPUS51 KOKX 011057
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
NYZ072-012015-
New York (Manhattan)-
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow
with rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ073-012015-
Bronx-
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow
with rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ176-012015-
Northern Queens-
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs
around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow
with rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ178-012015-
Southern Queens-
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow
with rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ074-012015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with
gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow
with rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ075-012015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs
around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow
with rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ067-012015-
Orange-
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow
after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain, freezing rain and snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and freezing rain in
the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or
no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow and freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
NYZ068-012015-
Putnam-
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow
likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows
in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
NYZ069-012015-
Rockland-
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow
after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
NYZ070-012015-
Northern Westchester-
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow
after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows around
30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain, snow and freezing
rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ071-012015-
Southern Westchester-
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,
then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow
with rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
$$
NYZ177-012015-
Northern Nassau-
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow
with rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ179-012015-
Southern Nassau-
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly this morning.
Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow
with rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an
inch. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ078-012015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with snow
likely with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow accumulation
around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of
3 to 5 inches. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ079-012015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to
4 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ080-012015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with rain
and snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with
a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of
3 to 5 inches. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ081-012015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
657 AM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast