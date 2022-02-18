NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

351 AM EST Fri Feb 18 2022

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts

up to 45 kt and seas 3 to 5 feet. For the Gale Watch,

northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 2

to 4 feet possible.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 1 PM EST this afternoon.

For the Gale Watch, from Saturday afternoon through late

Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with

gusts up to 50 kt. Seas 13 to 18 feet on the ocean, and 4 to 8

ft on eastern Long Island Sound. For the Gale Watch, northwest

winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet

possible on the ocean and 3 to 6 ft on eastern Long Island

Sound.

* WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm, Long

Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY to the

Mouth of the Connecticut River, Long Island Sound East of the

Mouth of the Connecticut River, Peconic and Gardiners Bays,

and South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, until 10 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

