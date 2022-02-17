NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022

_____

STORM WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

257 AM EST Thu Feb 17 2022

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

11 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 10 to 15 feet expected.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal waters east

of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine

Sanctuary, Coastal waters from Provincetown MA to Chatham MA

to Nantucket MA out 20 nm and Coastal Waters extending out to

25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and Nantucket. In Rhode Island

coastal waters, Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas

Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of Block Island.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather