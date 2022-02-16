NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022

_____

STORM WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

421 AM EST Wed Feb 16 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING

TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY...

...STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 4 to 7 feet expected. For the

Storm Watch, southwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50

kt and seas 10 to 15 feet possible.

* WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters

extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and

Nantucket. In Rhode Island coastal waters, Coastal Waters from

Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to 20 nm South of

Block Island.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning

to 7 AM EST Thursday. For the Storm Watch, from Thursday

evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions

deteriorate.

_____

