NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 17, 2022

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

341 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 3

to 6 feet.

* WHERE...Long Island Sound west of Port Jefferson and New

Haven, and New York Harbor.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. Seas

13 to 18 feet on the ocean and 5 to 8 ft on Long Island Sound.

* WHERE...Fire Island Inlet NY to Montauk Point NY out 20 nm,

Long Island Sound East of the Mouth of the Connecticut River,

Long Island Sound East of New Haven CT/Port Jefferson NY to the

Mouth of the Connecticut River, Peconic and Gardiners Bays, and

South Shore Bays from Jones Inlet through Shinnecock Bay.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which

could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

